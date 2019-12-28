John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.83. The company had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,827. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.53.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,497.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 114,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

