Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jungheinrich currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.50 ($28.49).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of ETR:JUN3 opened at €21.78 ($25.33) on Wednesday. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 52 week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.