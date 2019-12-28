K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for K12’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. K12 posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of K12 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in K12 during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in K12 by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in K12 by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 233,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,492. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. K12 has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.15.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

