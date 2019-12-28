Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.46). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of KALA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. 453,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.25. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.