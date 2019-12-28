Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 38.5% in December

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the November 28th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on KEQU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 3.63% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 18,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.