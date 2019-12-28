Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of KL traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$56.72. 576,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.74. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$32.81 and a 1 year high of C$67.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$503.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.8399998 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

