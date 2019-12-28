KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 407.43, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

