Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $1.59 million and $152.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

