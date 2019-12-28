Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE PHG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $49.08. 279,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

