Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KEP. Bank of America cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 131.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 118.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

