Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 28th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of KOSS stock remained flat at $$1.54 during trading hours on Friday. 10,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of 162.99 and a beta of 0.26. Koss has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Koss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Koss as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

