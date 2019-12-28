Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.13.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. UBS Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 27,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.34. The stock had a trading volume of 343,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.99. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.27 and a fifty-two week high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

