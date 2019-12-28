Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.89. The company had a trading volume of 316,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,504. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.87 and a 12-month high of C$36.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$46.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

