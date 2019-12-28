LBRY Credits Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $118,340.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 111.9% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $118,340.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00186954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.01297914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00119720 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 643,771,503 coins and its circulating supply is 290,211,562 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

