LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $814.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $814.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.49 or 0.05939211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001241 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

