LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $225,140.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,022,561,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,067,174 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.