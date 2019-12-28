Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.31. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 149,375 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

