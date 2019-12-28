Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. 1,161,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,219. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 3,745 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,374.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

