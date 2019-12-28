LoyalCoin Market Cap Tops $2.71 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $58.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded up 99.5% against the US dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $33.94 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00186776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.01299213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119603 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $13.77, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

