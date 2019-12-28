LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. LPL Financial posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.64.

Shares of LPLA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 225,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,176. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78.

In related news, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,379.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $4,415,427.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,449.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,444. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 59.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LPL Financial by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after buying an additional 89,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 30.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

