Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Lynas Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.65. Lynas shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 44,426 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Lynas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

