Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Short Interest Up 12.1% in December

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 552,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

CLI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,223. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

