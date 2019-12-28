Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 93,800,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the November 28th total of 103,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 30.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

NYSE M traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,129,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. Macy’s has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

