Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Trading Up 8%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 458,592 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 479,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 219.93% and a negative net margin of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 652,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 685,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 650,720 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Maiden by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 164,709 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maiden by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,535 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.