Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 28th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 35.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 73,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 59.32%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

