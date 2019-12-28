Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the November 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MARPS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 5,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 57.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

