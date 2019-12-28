Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 574,600 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the November 28th total of 691,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
MASI traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.49. The stock had a trading volume of 227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,737. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Masimo has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $160.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Masimo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.75.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
