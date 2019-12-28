Matchpool Tops 24 Hour Volume of $179.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and HitBTC. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $119,507.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00183640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.01246063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Gatecoin, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

