Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the November 28th total of 515,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 85,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $608.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Matrix Service’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Matrix Service by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 467,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $7,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after buying an additional 224,618 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 20.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 721,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Matrix Service by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 575,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 81,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

