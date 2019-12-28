Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEET traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 578,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $368.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,326 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Meet Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Meet Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 121.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 717,543 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

