Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. CLSA set a $26.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.49.

MLCO stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,932,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 238.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,707,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 949,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

