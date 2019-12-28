Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Short Interest Up 42.6% in December

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the November 28th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 281,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNLO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,689. The company has a market cap of $125.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

