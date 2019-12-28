Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the November 28th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MRBK stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.75. 1,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,504. Meridian Bank has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

