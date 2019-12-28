Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of MRSN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.98. 797,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,340. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $252.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

