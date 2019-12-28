Metal (MTL) Market Cap Reaches $13.87 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, Kyber Network and Binance. Metal has a total market cap of $13.87 million and $1.75 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00186512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.01295412 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00018617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119577 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Binance, Kyber Network, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

