Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEOH. TD Securities downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.79. 177,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,208. Methanex has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.75 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Methanex by 166.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Methanex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.