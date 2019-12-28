Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 714,100 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 28th total of 535,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of MEI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 168,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,214. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.50.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.
MEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
