Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 714,100 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 28th total of 535,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of MEI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 168,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,214. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

