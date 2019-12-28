MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.18.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,262,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,309,000 after buying an additional 2,835,427 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,814,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,007 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 25.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

