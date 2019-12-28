Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. Middleby has a twelve month low of $99.09 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,899,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,311,000 after buying an additional 130,433 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,380,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,926,000 after buying an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

