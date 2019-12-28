MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.
MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 28.11%.
About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH
Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.
