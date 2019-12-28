MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 28.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the second quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the third quarter worth $505,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

