Mixin Price Tops $186.17 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Mixin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $186.17 or 0.02554465 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market capitalization of $87.28 million and $4.52 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,833 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

