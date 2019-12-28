Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Update

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the November 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 814,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on MWA shares. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 497,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,077 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,220,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,793 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,883,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,881,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.