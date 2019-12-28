Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.33. 152,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,390. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $978.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.94.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.19.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

