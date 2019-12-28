Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.33. 152,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,390. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $978.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.94.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
