Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,497,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 261,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

