MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Short Interest Update

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $818,644.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,887.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $215,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 367.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:MFSF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.58. 10,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $338.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.84.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 20.78%. On average, research analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

