MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,865,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $209,388. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MYR Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 3,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

