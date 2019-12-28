National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to Issue $0.52 Dividend

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of National HealthCare stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.96. 37,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,773. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.07 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. Also, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

