Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Short Interest Update

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 713,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 28th total of 894,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NTGN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 173,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Neon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $7.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Neon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

In other news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.