NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.78.

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.11. The company had a trading volume of 376,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,051. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.81. NetEase has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $325.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, analysts expect that NetEase will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $4.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 240.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in NetEase by 30.5% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,990,000 after buying an additional 231,581 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 896,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,233,000 after buying an additional 204,989 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,275,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

