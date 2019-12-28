New Energy Solar Ltd (NEW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on February 14th

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
NEW stock opened at A$1.38 ($0.98) on Friday. New Energy Solar has a twelve month low of A$1.14 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of A$1.44 ($1.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.28 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.66.
About New Energy Solar
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for New Energy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Energy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.